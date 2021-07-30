Local construction workers and parents react to hot temperatures

EVANS, G.A. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6’s meteorologists say we’re going to experience high temperatures this week in the C.S.R.A. We spoke with several people in the community to see how they’re planning to cope with this heat wave.

“Just, you gotta hydrate,” said Austin Bachelor.

Bachelor says he just started working in construction three weeks ago.



“It ain’t too bad, you get used to it after a while,” said Bachelor.



But bachelor says he’s had some experience working under uncomfortable conditions back in the military.



“I love what I do, I always like a challenge, even in the military I chose the most physically demanding job I could, then I got out and I just did it again,” he said.



Like Bachelor, other construction workers have become experts on how to beat the heat properly.



“I just told my guys last night to drink plenty water at night, and during the day, I told my guys if they feel like they’re getting shaky just take a break and just work through it,” said Jeffrey Rockefeller, Construction Foreman.



And they’ve worked through it so much that now they’re used to being in the heat.



“I’ve done it so long, as long as I can work into it, it’s alright and we get to work at 6:30,” said Rockefeller.



Even parents of younger children have found safe ways to keep their kids cool while outside.



“We’re just trying to come out here so they can play at the playground, and then if they get hot. Also, when they get hot they can just come over here, and cool down. Then go back to playing so that’s what we’ve been doing every day since we’ve been here,” said Amber Warren.



Amber warren is a nanny, and she says they chose to go to the splash pad at the playground behind the Columbia County Library to keep cool and have a good time.



“This one actually has things that are more kid friendly, and so this allows him to be able to come play over here and it’s shaded, it’s more shaded around here,” said Warren.



But it all comes back to just keeping hydrated and staying indoors.



“They’re just carrying a water bottle and we come out early and then try to get out of here before it gets too hot today.”



Health experts say if you don’t have to go outside, don’t. Try and stay in cool places.

There are several cooling centers open in Augusta tomorrow from 11 A.M.- 4 P.M.

Grovetown has also opened a cooling center at Liberty Park, located at 1040 Newmantown Road. It’ll be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also, remember to check on your elderly friends and family and if your pets live outdoors, try to bring them inside. If you can’t, make sure they’re getting plenty of fresh water.