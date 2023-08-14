AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Scientists say July was a record-breaking month for high temperatures globally – and with temperatures still soaring in our area, it’s important to know how to stay safe if you have to be outside.

For people who do construction and landscaping, being properly hydrated and covered is the key to avoiding a hospital visit.

“Hats, you got the hat keep the sun out your face. Sunglasses, sunscreen, make sure you find the perfect kind for you that works for you,” said James Roundtree, a landscaper. “And stay hydrated, but mostly fruit. The juice that come from fruit keep you more hydrated than water.”

Because they start working as early as 6 a.m. and stay as late as 5 p.m., workers told us it’s essential to replenish electrolytes and listen to what your body is telling you.

“Drink plenty of fluids, water, anything – not sodas – plenty of water and Gatorade,” said Joel Dixon. “Every fifteen minutes break.”

They’ve learned all this, from past experiences.

“I’ve been overheated before to where I had to stop and sit down and not work anymore,” said Stacey Abney. “I was seeing spots and then I finally got fatigued and I couldn’t do anymore. I was shaking and started getting color spots in my eyes, and so I stopped.”

Local doctors tell us as soon as you start noticing heat exhaustion symptoms, you need to take action.

“For athletes and for outdoors workers, if they are noticing that they’re getting cramped, they’re starting to get dizzy, if they are having a high heart rate after practicing for football all day but their heart rates not coming down, those are the type of things they need to look out for,” said Dr. Hetal Thakore with Doctors Hospital.

And if you do outdoor activities in these temps, you need to be drinking more than eight glasses of water a day.

“We try to pace ourselves so we don’t get over heated, and we try to watch out for one another,” Abney said.

The heat advisory and VIPIR 6 Alert Day for many counties in the area will extend until Tuesday.