Local company releases plans for Aiken Mall redevelopment

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – We now know the plans for the future of the shuttered Aiken Mall.

A local, development company announced it will make a more than $30 million investment at the site, giving people a chance to dine, shop and live.

The place that once was an indoor shopping mall along Whiskey Road in Aiken now only offers two stores, Belk and Books-A-Million. However, during Aiken’s State of the City address, Southeastern Development announced its plans for the space, which includes a luxury apartment.

“So, there will be 256 units, top of the market. It will be centered around a public park,” said Jason Long, Vice President of the company.

Long added that the apartment community will offer other amenities too, complete with a pool and workout facility. He said the outdoor mall concept will offer several restaurants too, but those are still being decided.

We spoke with Vic Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Southeastern Development. He added that there will be about five to seven places to dine.

There will also be a hotel on site.

“We are looking to attract new retailers as well as keep the Belk in place where they are. We also are working with Books-A-Million to stay on as well. Belk would stay in the same location they are in currently, but it would be a remodeled store inside and out,” he said.

Mills also told NewsChannel 6 the 1, 2 and 3 bedroom luxury apartments will be the most recent multifamily apartments in Aiken in 30 years. He said his company built Colony at South Park back then. He said the new living space will open opportunities for people to dine, shop and exercise.

Long said the rest of the mall would be demolished. The building was purchased by Southeastern in 2016 for close to $4 million.

“It has the highest traffic counts in Aiken,” Long explained. “It’s surrounded by quality residential. We feel like it is poised for redevelopment and we can attract new uses to this mall.”