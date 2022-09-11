AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local company is not only working to empower women in the CSRA but also transform them.

Speak up Sis, LLC creates spaces for everyday women to recognize, own, and share truth, so they, too, can raise their voices in their own, unique way. According to C.E.O. Angel Charmaine Wright, in addition to creating and providing programs, workshops, courses, and services, it helps women speak out every day, everywhere, and about everything that matters to them.

Wright spoke with weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk about the Speak up Sis experience, her books, the Worthy Woman event on September 24, and how you can learn more.

More information: https://www.speakupsis.com/