AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – Colleges and universities across the country have received funding provided by the President’s American Rescue Plan including two local colleges: Paine College and Augusta Technical College.

According to the press release, this rescue plan is one of the largest one-time infusions of funding ever provided to colleges and universities in the U.S.

Paine College is among the Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Georgia receiving funds, which is reported to be $5.5 million.

Augusta Technical College is listed in the Community Colleges category, reporting to receive $16.5 million.

Overall, according to release, the American Rescue Plan provided more than $10 billion to over 1,000 community colleges, more than $2.7 billion to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, more than $190 million to Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities, approximately $11 billion to Hispanic-serving institutions, approximately $5 billion to Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-serving institutions, and almost $1 billion to Predominantly Black Institutions.

Department of Education officials say they expect at least half of these funds will be used to provide direct financial relief to students as they add that these funds are already being used by colleges and universities across the country to serve students and ensure learning continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds were provided through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) over the past year.

To see a complete list of all the colleges and universities that received funding in Georgia, click here.