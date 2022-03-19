NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A family-fun event is headed to North Augusta on Saturday, March 19. All About Change presents Saving the Generation “Live and Outside” will be held from 12–6 p.m. at the North Augusta Recreation Center. Pastor Jamaal Francois spoke with weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk about the event.

You guys are holding an event today that’s taking place at the North Augusta Recreation Center at the picnic table. So tell us what time it starts and what can folks expect.

We’re gonna have several musical performances. We’re gonna have a live band. We’re going to have the mayor come out. We’re gonna have the chief of police come out. We have different businesses that have sponsored us given us prizes that we can raffle off. We just wanna have a great time. Something positive.

How is this gonna help bring healthy solutions to the folks that are going to attend the event?

We’re gonna have different people speaking on subjects, such as gun violence, teen abstinence, as well as mental health. Just trying to move forward in life. You know, not getting stuck in where we’re at, like the pandemic. A lot of people feel stuck, right? But we’re coming to the end of this thing. Now we’re grabbing ahold to hope now, peace and joy and love. And it’s just a great time for the community to come together.

If folks want to get more information about your church or this event, how can they find you?

They can go to all about change ministries.org. And for this specific event, they can go to upcoming events in the community. Vendors can reach out and see how we’re doing everything and all the information is there.

Anything else you guys are doing at the church you would like to talk about while I have you?

We have services at 6:00 p.m. on Sundays and 7:00 p.m. on Thursdays at 2321 Peach Orchard Road. We’re always doing something. It’s a bunch of young folks that’s crazy enough to trust God and we just wanna be real and honest with our lives. Not putting on the facade, knowing that God is real. Life is real, and we just wanna move forward.

I think it’s interesting. You said the services are in the evening. Why not morning time, because typically churches have morning services.

We really are here reaching the youth, the next generation. And I think the evening time is a great time, you know, to reach that demographic.