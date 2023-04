BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJFB) — A family-friendly event is happening in the CSRA to get you into the spring spirit.

Heights Church is hosting a Spring Carnival on Saturday, April 15 from 12 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be carnival rides, food, and games. Special needs bracelets will also be available for families with special needs children.

Courtney Freeman and Pastor Dr. Mark Canipe joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about what you can expect.