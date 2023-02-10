AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- ” in life they don’t get to experience a lot of things that the other kids do and sometimes they’re not always felt inclusive It so this has been such a wonderful event to let them know not only are you included but it’s all about you” said Mark Sullivan, parent of special needs daughter.

Making their way down the red carpet, many brought plenty of joy and smiles

A night to shine is a prom experience sponsored by the Tim Tebow foundation and is hosted nationwide for people with special needs. The event provides fun things to do throughout the night, for them to have the time of their lives.

“Limousine rides the red-carpet with paparazzi karaoke room our prom in our gym for our honor to guess and then for their parents and their caregivers we’ve done a VIP dinner and just a time of rest bit for them ” said Jacqueline Heider, Director of special needs ministry, Warren Baptist Church.

Mark and Robin Sullivan’s daughter Kallie is 30 years old with special needs but that hasn’t stopped her from living her life and embracing who she is.

“she’s just wonderful it’s amazing what her strengths when sometimes people just look at your weaknesses her memory is just outstanding she knows when it comes to family birthdays and names and people she meet she’s got it” said Mark Sullivan.

This event not only allows people to embrace special needs but also spread awareness:

” so often there’s individuals with special needs that are on scene or unloved or left out or fill in the blank and so I just think it’s important to let them know that they are seen and they’re seen by us in our community but they’re seen by God” said Heider.

“we’ve always treated Kallie like our other two children as far as discipline we included her in the same activities at church and taking her to restaurants we never excluded her from anything ” said Robin Sullivan.