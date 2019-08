AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Loneliness is an epidemic spreading across America. Only about half of Americans say they have meaningful face-to-face social interactions with friends. Women seem to be suffering solo the most.

Now one Augusta business is launching a new crusade to fight the spate of seclusion with a special focus on females.

Kimberly Oberkirsch the owner, Pinot’s Palette, stopped by Television Park to talk more about how her business is trying to help.