AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- “When we looked out and we saw what they were asking for, we said okay, let’s do it all,” Riley Paint + Body’s Eva Cotto said.

Owners at Riley Body + Paint and Elevate Auto Lab donated 27 bikes to Fort Gordon Christmas House.

“We definitely wanted to partner and go ahead with us being– also– new businesses in the CSRA. Um, being welcomed by the community here, definitely go ahead and give back with our companies as well,” Cotto said.

They say they’re grateful to give back all year long, but this time of year it’s special.

“It’s very important for us, for this time of year– it’s the time of giving– the Lord gave us our most precious give that we can do, so it’s only our due diligence to give back to those,” Cotto said.

Fort Gordon Christmas House holds a toy drive annually to support children in military families.

This year, a high request was bikes for the younger kids.

“There was a list that comes from their organization and they have to apply for these donations in that sense. So, the age limit was to 11 due to the older kids asking for electronics and things of that such,” Cotto said.

Chandler Brewer says this could be a weight lifted off parents this year.

“I think it’ll take a lot of pressure off people too, like especially with the Christmas season with inflation, everything. And then obviously they’re on Fort Gordon so they’re already giving a lot to us so I think it’s important to give back to that,” Elevate Auto Lab’s Chandler Brewer said.

If you’re interested in donating visit .