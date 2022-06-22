AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A plan is on the horizon to transform the lower Riverwalk area in downtown Augusta into a recreational space.

It’s 105 Riverfront Drive reimagined.

“That rendering shows a reflection of what the Port Authority could become today,” Dayon Walker said.

Dayon Walker owns Reserve and Ride Water Sports. He leases the property through Augusta Port Authority– with which he has a 20 year development agreement.

“We’ve been developing for the past two years cleaning the space. We’ve taken the liberty to make it a beautiful green space, taking down trees,” Walker said.

In 2019, Walker proposed a redevelopment of the space to Augusta Port Authority. It includes an enclosed shower area, storage space for jet skis, a playground, and splash pad.

“This is my six-year-old son and he’s out here often. Tons of other kids come through when other parents come through just to enjoy the waterfront,” he said. “The splash pad is a huge thing for us because I know for sure the City of Augusta could appreciate the value it would bring into this downtown area.”

He says he feels support from Augusta Port Authority.

“The Port Authority does kind of have to get control of finances that have been distributed through the City of Augusta’s Recreation and Parks Department and that’s where we’re in limbo at right now,” Walker said.

He is still awaiting approval for the redevelopment.

In the meantime, he says they’ve also added benches and grills, and maintained public dock access.