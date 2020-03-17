Local boy celebrates first St. Patrick Day parade

AUGUSTA, Ga ( WJBF) – As public health and social distancing in on the forefront across the world due to Corvid-19, it’s led to the cancellations of festivals such as Augusta’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Jason Scherer and his buddy, Mason (5) continued to celebrate their Irish roots as they waived to cars from the street corner of Monte Sano and Bellevue.

“I think it’s nice to let people know they’re still having a good time and still celebrating the day of St.Patrick’s Day.” said Scherer. ” They can do it by joining our parade by honking and smiling and waving,that’s what it’s about” said Scherer who is the former St. Patrick’s Day parade chairman.

Jason wanted Mason’s first parade to be enjoyable and hopes it’s a memory he will always have.

“I just wanted him to enjoy the parade the way I’ve always enjoyed the parade I always had fun I wanted him to have fun and if he can learn how to run a parade then we’re going to continue this tradition,” said Scherer.