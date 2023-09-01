EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A local bakery owner turns loss into something sweet.

“The loss of our little girl was essentially the reason why Sinless Sweets really started in the first place,” said Amber Connot, owner of Sinless Sweets.

Amber Connor was 16 weeks pregnant when she experienced a miscarriage in early 2020.

Her health and fitness background led her to finding healing in the kitchen.

“Baking has really always been a way to kind of deal with, you know, anything you’re really going through,” said Connor. “It was kind of a coping mechanism for me.”

Before long, the word got out and Connor found herself delivering sweets to people’s doorsteps.

“Sinless Sweets really fills a need in the Augusta area,” said Connor. “Because there’s nobody else who does what we do.”

At Sinless Sweets in Evans, Connor and her team whip up yummy desserts…with health in mind.

“Not only are we keto-friendly and low-carb, but we’re also sugar-free which makes us diabetic friendly,” said Connor. “We are gluten-free, so we’re celiac safe.”

Now she’s taking Sinless Sweets nation-wide.

Connor just returned from New York, where she filmed a TV pilot about her baking.

“At first, I was like, ‘This can’t be real! Is this real?!’,” said Connor. “But, it was!”

The pilot is centered around teaching moms how to bake healthily and consciously for their kids- a passion for the, now, mom of two.

“We have a way to help parents be able to instill good, healthy eating habits for their kids,” said Connor. “And I’m teaching them how to do it in the comfort of their own home…but also getting the kids involved.”

“I think, if you teach them young, it only helps their choices later on,” said Connor.

Connor’s pilot episode airs throughout the weekend. For a link to watch, visit Sinless Sweets on Instagram @SinlessSweetTreats.