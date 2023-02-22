AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Walking into the store or even several stores and not finding your child’s formula can make any parent feel helpless. But if that happens, there are options. And two local women who are experts in feeding babies break it all down.

One CSRA pediatric registered dietician and mom knows all about trying to keep babies fed. And she said her clients are being impacted by the formula shortage.

“Generic versions would be our go to if we can’t find the brand name version. If you’re not finding the formula in the larger retailers like Target or Walmart, you can try a CVS or like the smaller stores might have them more in stock. If that doesn’t work, trying to find a reputable online source,” said Cinthia Scott, The Baby Dietician, Pediatric Registered Dietician and Certified Lactation Counselor.

The shortages stem back to a year ago when Abbott Laboratories shut down after an investigation revealed substandard cleaning practices. That led to a massive recall of Similac, EleCare and Alimentum along with powdered infant formulas. Two of the infants died. Now the SEC and FTC are investigation.

A few days ago, the FDA announced the recall of Reckitt’s Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant Based Infant Formula. All of it is due to cross contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria.

While shelves are stocked a bit better now, there are parents still taking to Facebook groups seeking help for missing milk in stores.

“Toddler formula or premature formula can be used in moderate amounts. If your child’s over the age of 6 months, you can use small amounts of cow’s milk,” Scott explained.

Another benefit to having a child older than 6 months, solids. Scott said 20 ounces of milk is the target number. But you can add foods to their diet as well.

“We really want to focus on nutrient dense foods so we’re not just giving fruits,” she said. “So, we’re giving foods that contain those nutrients they need like calcium, protein, iron, zinc and healthy fats.”

And for the moms who were preparing to bring breastfeeding to an end. One lactation consultant at the CSRA’s official Baby Friendly hospital, Doctors Hospital, told NewsChannel 6 some may want to kickstart the process again due to low formula supply.

“The more that you remove, the more your body will make,” said Doctors Hospital RN, IBCLA Lactation Consultant April Weathers. “Even if you have slowed down your amount of breastfeeding, if you increase the demand with either pumping or nursing your supply will increase.”

And she adds the key is to not get frustrated. Don’t look down when pumping, it triggers stress, which is the opposite of milk making hormones. She suggests looking at photos of your baby. It could take a day or two before you get milk flowing, so stay the course.

“A well balanced diet, stay hydrated, anything that is supportive. There are things called galactagogues. Those are the types of things that you’ll find in those teas and cookies,” she said.

There may be some moms who have an oversupply of breastmilk. Contact Doctors Hospital. Last year, it collected 2500 ounces of milk to donate to hospitals across the country. While that milk depot won’t benefit people locally, Weathers said if you do plan to get breastmilk from another mother, seek out milk that has been vetted, ensuring it does not have medicine or other harmful things for babies in it. For latching issues or other needs, Weathers said breastfeeding classes are now in-person at Doctors Hospital. For more information, call 706-651-6515 or email dhoa.lactation@hcahealthcare.com.

Scott added that parents can buy a replacement infant formula since the Enfamil ProSobee is recalled. She said the alternatives are the Gerber Gentle Soy, Similac Soy Isomil, any generic store brand soy and Earth’s Best Soy.

Locally, moms are already swapping formula in Facebook groups such as Give and Take of CSRA.