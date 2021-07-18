Local author to turn book into movie; holding casting call in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — An author and a former correctional officer is taking us on a journey inside prison walls.

Marquita Coleman joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk back March 2021 to talk about her book Redemption: The Taste of a Woman’s Rage.

Now her project is expanding.

She’s turning her book into a movie and you can be a part of it. A casting call will be held in Augusta.

You must contact AuthorMarquitaColeman@gmail.com if you want to be a part of the movie and you’ll get the information you need.

There are also two auditions, one virtual, and the other is face-to-face.

Meanwhile, the location and time for the casting call is:

Life Imagery Studios

860 & 863 Broad Street

Augusta GA. 30901

Date: August 7, 2021

Time: 11a and 3p

A GoFundMe has also been set up: https://www.gofundme.com/f/author-marquita-colemans-film-project?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1