AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — September is NICU Awareness Month, and a local author has set up a free read-a-thon to encourage families in the NICU and beyond to read with their children.

Sarah Ward collaborated with 15 different NICU book authors who will do live readings of their books on Instagram LIVE @sarah_immonen_ward_author/ from September 18 thru 24.

Sarah is a mom to three NICU miracles. Twin girls were born at a gestational age of 28 weeks. Her son was born at 37 weeks, and all three of them went through the NICU. She believes reading was fundamental in their development.

More info: littlewardbooks.com