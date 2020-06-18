Local advocate shares warning signs during Elder Abuse Awareness Month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— Taking Elder Abuse Seriously, or TEAS, is comprised of community agencies working together to fight elderly abuse through advocacy and education.

Since June is World Elder Abuse Month, the CSRA Regional Commission and Area Agency on Aging want to show you how to make a difference.

In Georgia, elder abuse is considered a felony. Legislation focusing on issues –like the trafficking of disabled adults in Richmond County– has helped. Law enforcement and the CAVE Task Force discovered unlicensed care home owners moving residents around to avoid detection and control their social security benefits.

So how can you help?

Become aware of the warning signs of abuse: changes in behavior, becoming isolated, avoiding touch, becoming anxious when someone enters the room, and obvious bruising.

Kathy Jones, the Elder Rights Coordinator at the Area Agency on Aging, says there are 7 types of abuse to watch for.

“Physical, sexual, emotional, psychological, neglect, abandonment, financial abuse, and self-neglect. In those, we encourage you to be on the look out for suspicious activity whether it’s somebody who’s hesitant to talk to anyone.”

Jones says other suspicious signs to watch for include wearing long clothing in hot summer months and abnormal financial activity.

“Unfortunately, that’s one of the highest risk areas and with that we’d just want you to watch for any activity that seems abnormal. Sometimes people are taking advantage of their relatives checks – they’re not doing things as they should on their behalf.”

Call 911 anytime you suspect harm. Report suspected abuse to Adult Protective Services: 1-866-552-4464. Or call the CAVE (Crimes Against the Vulnerable and Elderly) Task Force: 706-821-1150.

For more information, contact Kathy Jones, Elder Rights Coordinator at kjones@csrarc.ga.gov or by calling 706-651-7341.

The CSRA Regional Commission and the Area Agency on Aging encourage you to learn the facts about Elder Abuse. Recognize the types of abuse: physical, emotional/psychological, neglect, sexual, financial exploitation (including scams), abandonment, self-neglect.

Elders are more willing to self-report financial exploitation than other forms

of abuse. They are fearful to report physical, emotional, sexual abuse and

neglect due to the possibility of being harmed.

• Most victims are dependent on their abusers to meet their basic needs,

placing the abused in a vulnerable position, fearful of retaliation.

• Most acts of abuse are committed by family members, (40% adult children,

15% spouse, 38% other family members); only 7% are committed by non-family members.

• Senior adults that were abused have a 300% greater risk of death within

the next 3 years as opposed to those that were not abused. (Source: National Center on Elder Abuse)