Llama antibodies could fight virus

(CNN) – The race to find effective coronavirus treatments has led researchers to llamas.
Specifically, a 4-year-old llama from Belgium named Winter.
Her antibodies show promise in blocking coronavirus from infecting cells.
Belgian and U.S. researchers published their findings this week in the Journal Cell.
Researchers have turned to llamas in the past to find promising therapies against similar viruses.
Researchers hope the llama antibodies can be used for prevention — by injecting an uninfected person such as a health care worker.
The protection would be immediate but temporary — lasting a month or two, and new injections would be needed to maintain the protective effect.
