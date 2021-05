ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say three people wanted on murder charges in the death last month of a Georgia taxi driver have been arrested in Mexico and brought back to the U.S.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday that 30-year-old Megan Alyssa Colone of Stone Mountain, Georgia; 26-year-old Oscar Manuel Garcia of Austell, Georgia, and 25-year-old Juan Antonio Vega were arrested in Mexico on Saturday.