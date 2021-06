AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - You've probably noticed your grocery bill is a little bit higher than usual. Right now, food prices in the U.S. are as high as they have been in the last 10 years and some locals are say they're feeling the pinch.

Xavier Harris said, "They're saying that it's getting better as far as vaccinations and things like that but that's not helping with the prices for the most of us. Especially if you have a family."