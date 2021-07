LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Neighbors and a friend told Las Vegas police that murder suspect Kemaya Taylor had been acting strangely in the days prior to her arrest for locking her two daughters in a hot bedroom. A 5-year-old child died and her 2-year-old sister was rescued.

According to Taylor's arrest report, a friend of hers became concerned when "she received a text from Taylor that she perceived as a vague suicidal threat." That friend requested a welfare check on June 16 and officers went to the home but couldn't locate Taylor or her children.