LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) -- A pregnant Arkansas woman is suing state police, claiming that a trooper negligently crashed and flipped her vehicle using a maneuver aimed at ending car chases.

A recent investigation by KARK exposed how state police are using more PIT maneuvers to end car chases -- and how some cases end in deadly wrecks. PIT stands for precision immobilization technique. It involves law enforcement hitting a fleeing car, causing it to spin out and end the pursuit.