FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to suffocating a 1-year-old to death in 2017 and concealing the child's body in a plastic tub for more than two weeks.

Tyler Ray Hobbs, 23, of Farmington, was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 15 years suspended, for the October 2017 death of an 18-month-old child after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.