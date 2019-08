(CNN) – The Justice Department’s inspector general is opening an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of multimillionaire financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Attorney General William Barr announced on Saturday.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Epstein’s death, saying he was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center around 6:30 a.m. ET. The bureau’s release called it “an apparent suicide,” and said the FBI is investigating. Two law enforcement sources told CNN that Epstein died by suicide.