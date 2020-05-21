Little Richard laid to rest at Alabama alma mater

UNITED STATES – APRIL 15: AMERICAN BANDSTAND – “Show Coverage” 1976 Little Richard (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Little Richard has been laid to rest at his alma mater in north Alabama. Mourners, many wearing masks, remembered the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer who died earlier this month at 87, but speakers focused not on his musical achievements but his character.

Oakwood University’s president, who knew the singer personally, recalled Richard’s generosity and his genuine interest in those he met.

Richard was a rock ‘n’ roll legend who sold more than 30 million records and helped shatter the color barrier on music charts.

His piano playing, coupled with his howling vocals and hairdo, made him an implausible sensation – a gay, black man celebrated across America during the buttoned-down 1950s.

