NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)- A local little league baseball team goes pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“I just did it to support my grandma and…” *Aiden cries* “… because she had cancer,” Aiden Quinn said.

A 2020 study done by the CDC states over 40,000 women died of breast cancer that year.

“Some of the players’ family members survived cancer, or they have breast cancer,” Georgia Lightning Baseball Coach Jack Davis said.

And even though it may not directly impact you, Tanner Adams tells me it still hurts.

“A lot of my family members have cancer, including my aunt, and it’s just really hard seeing people die from cancer,” Tanner Adams said.

That’s why the Georgia Lightning little league baseball team decided to go pink.

“It means just supporting people who have died in the past from cancer, and people who have it. So, I think it’s just really important,” Adams said.

Despite the battles their family might face, the team battled it out on the field playing the sport they love with and for the ones they love.

“I just love them with all my heart, we’re a great baseball team, we just lost by a little inch,” Quinn said.

“It’s just a good thing to support, I mean you know, cancer is a terrible thing,” Coach Davis said.