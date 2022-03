FT. GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – We’re closer to learning what Fort Gordon’s name could be changed to.

It’s one of nine Army installations originally named in commemoration of the Confederacy, that will be changed.

After thousands of suggestions from the public – the list has been whittled down to 87 names.

A final recommendation by The Name Commission is due to Congress by October 1st.

See the full list here