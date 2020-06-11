One dead after fatal accident in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person has died after a fatal accident in Lincoln County.

The accident happened on the 5300 block of Augusta Highway around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Lincoln County Coroner tells us the accident involved a sedan that reportedly hit the back of a log truck. They believe foggy conditions could have played a factor in the accident.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

