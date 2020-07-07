Flooding reported across Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Resources across multiple departments in Lincoln County are stretched thin due to countywide flooding. So far, Lincoln County has received seven inches of rain since this morning.

Lincoln County Office of Emergency Services Director Casey Broom says that two of the biggest issues this morning have been State Route 220 West and State Route 47, also known as Augusta HWY 47. While Augusta HWY 47 just opened back up, according to Broom, State Route 220 West remains blocked and dangerous to travel on.

The most significant issue on State Route 220 West is in the vicinity of Mt. Zion Church Road, and the public is asked by Emergency Services to stay away from this area.

At least 7 or 8 other secondary roads are currently classified as impassible.

Some of the secondary roads currently affected in Lincoln County are Hephzibah Church, Cartledge, Long, and Ferguson Justice Roads.

Georgia DOT is on the scene of the flooding at State Route 220 West and Mt. Zion Church Road where the public is being asked to avoid.

Citizens are being directed to check Lincoln County’s CODE RED app for updates on road closures and re-openings.

