Chris Pratt movie filmed in Lincolnton, “Tomorrow War” sets Summer release date on Amazon

(WJBF) – Another major motion picture filmed right here in the CSRA has set a release date.

Deadline reports that the Chris Pratt sci-fi film “Tomorrow War” has set a July 2 release date for Amazon Prime.

The Paramount Pictures movie is about a man who “is drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past.”

Crews were in Lincolnton filming portions of the movie back in 2019, in the Graves Mountain area.

Lately the CSRA has seen a number of big name productions move through town.

Also filmed in 2019, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad had scenes shot in Augusta, with the former Law Enforcement Center taking center stage.

That movie is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6.

Currently, Mel Gibson is filming the spy-thriller “Agent Game” in Augusta, with downtown hosting a number of scenes.

No release date for that film has been set.