Lincoln County Schools transitioning to virtual learning

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Last day of in-person class in Lincoln County schools is today, lasting until January 19th.

All three schools, all levels, closed to in-person learning due to a large number of adults and children affected by COVID-19 exposure.

As many as 90 are quarantining at Lincoln County Elementary School, Lincoln County School officials confirm.

All sports and school activities are closed until January 19th, as well. If this cancellation is extended, parents will be notified immediately.

All Lincoln County students have been issued Chromebooks and will continue their lessons until returning to in-person on Jan. 19th, following the Martin Luther King holidays.

