LINCOLN COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — For the second time a Lincoln County Board of Elections meeting was adjourned with no vote.

Board members were expected to vote on a proposal to reduce the number of polling places in the county.

“We will schedule another meeting and we will have all the materials you want to see. We will have all that information for you,” Lincoln County Board of Elections director Lilvender Bolton said.

The decision comes after many in attendance voiced their criticism to a plan to move the county from 7 polling locations to 3.

“There are a lot of people who do not have the transportation to get to their polls. We need to put polls in the neighborhood where they can get there,” Rev. RC Halloway said.

“Why are you taking the voting polls away? That’s the question. It isn’t about Democrats and Republicans. To keep it real its about black and white,” Keith Gunby said.

The original proposal was to move the county from seven polling locations to just one, but local voting and civil rights activists like Rev. Denise Freeman submitted petitions to keep their polling locations open.

Freeman said if the board moves forward with the proposal, they could be in violation of a state law that restricts board of elections offices from closing polling locations in places where 20 percent of voters objected to it.

“They made this three poll place with no regards to the people’s voice of signing those petitions with their signature,” Freeman said.

Others who spoke at the meeting said the poll closures are a form of voter suppression.

“We have a constitutional right to vote. We have a constitutional right to have voting polls and not be suppressed. This is not 1922 this 2022 and we’re not going for it,” Keith Gunby said.

No word yet on when the meeting will be rescheduled.