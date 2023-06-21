LINCOLN COUNTY (WJBF) – Lincolnton has seven voting sites, but four of them could possibly be closing…….

“These precincts have existed for many many many years, decades and decades and decades….ok so why all of a sudden at this time before the 2024 presidential election why is it a problem now” said Rev. Denise Freeman, activist

Local activist Rev Denise Freeman says taking away these precincts , takes away the right to vote.

“you take away accessibility you take away peoples comfort to know they can get a ride or they can walk a half of mile to their precinct” said Freeman.

Board members hosted a public hearing Wednesday to get residents’ input. Many expressed their frustration… They say it’s something that’s been going on for years.

“we are going to stand up for our right we will not tolerate suppression anymore and we will fight back on this as we did last year” said Freeman.

The Lincoln County board of elections says a final decision has not been made, it’s not clear when the change will occur.

“I’m hoping and praying that when this meeting comes to session that my brothers and sisters who sit on this election will see reality and see the injustice in closing any precinct” said Freeman.