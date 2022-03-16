TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) — What started as an ordinary day at Douglas Elementary School in Trenton quickly became lively after crews from multiple agencies attempted to stop a small fire that broke out Wednesday morning involving a restroom adjacent to the cafeteria. “It was a little hectic when I got here,” Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “We believe the fire started in a bathroom, perhaps above the bathroom and just a little suspicious-looking, so we are just going to make sure exactly what we are thinking and have everything done in a little while,” Sheriff Rowland shared.

The school was evacuated safely, with no injuries reported. Some parents picked up their students right after the incident — others were reunited with their children at a nearby gymnasium.

“It was pretty much the entire school,” Edgefield County Emergency Management Director Suzy Spurgeon said.

First responders say they plan for situations like the one involving Douglas Elementary. The plans went off without any hitch. “The staff at Edgefield County School District had worked hard to update their plans, and today was proved that those plans do work,” Spurgeon added. “You always prepare; you always hope that it never happens,” Sheriff Rowland said.

Right now, it’s still unclear if the school will be in session for students and staff. “I’m not sure I can say that, but based on the damage to the restroom, if the bottom line is if they can isolate the restroom, but yet still cut the power onto the rest of the building. Yes, I suspect they’ll be in class tomorrow,” Sheriff Rowland added.

Meanwhile, authorities from several agencies, including state investigators, determined the fire was accidental.

“We found the point of origin to be in a light fixture,” the sheriff said. “So that completely rules out any crime or any arson. Whether it was the wiring,? we are not clear on all of that.

The Edgefield County School District provided NewsChannel 6 with the following statement:

Throughout the day, emergency professionals and the district’s maintenance department have conducted thorough investigations of the school building. The fire department has determined that the smoke and fire were caused by an electrical issue which has been fully addressed and which does not pose additional danger. A cleaning company is thoroughly disinfecting and cleaning the affected area, and we are running the school’s HVAC system to clear out any residual smoke. We will be serving breakfast and lunch as usual. The district greatly appreciates the many students, parents, staff, and partners involved in today’s response. We are grateful for your incredible teamwork and patience in keeping our students safe and engaged.

Edgefield County School District