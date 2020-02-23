Lifestyle guru B. Smith dead at 70

Barbara Smith, the model and TV personality known as B. Smith has died at age 70.

Her husband Dan Gasby announced on social media that she died Saturday night of early-onset Alzheimer’s in their home in Long Island, New York.

In the mid–1960s, Smith began her career in modeling. In the early 2000s, she hosted the syndicated cooking and home decor show called “B. Smith With Style.” She also launched her own home collection at Bed Bath and Beyond in 2001.

Smith wrote several books including one sharing details surrounding her Alzheimer’s diagnosis written with her husband and Michael Shnayerson called “Before I Forget” in 2016.

She went public with the diagnosis in 2014.