Life-size doll mistaken for body on trail in Georgia national forest

(“Selena” was found on a trial in the Hitchiti National Forest/ Photo Credit: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

GEORGIA (WRBL) – What could have been an extremely tragic situation turned into a laughable moment for the Jones County Sheriff’s Office last week.

On Feb. 3, 2022, deputies were called out to Hitchiti National Forest for what was believed to be the body of a woman. Deputies quickly responded to the “crime scene”. The “body” was found on one of the trials in the national forest.

Relief came quickly as Deputy Matthew Dennis was fast to recognized the “body” to actually be a life-sized doll.

Using situation as a training opportunity for deputies, “the crime scene was appropriately processed and the evidence was collected and brought to the sheriff’s office.” Deputies named the doll “Selena”.

Officials said “Selena’ is still feeling a bit “under the weather” but expected to “make a full recovery”.

Sheriff R.N. “Butch” Reece posted about the entire encounter on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page.

“Thank God for small blessings in that this just turned out to be a case of littering,” Sheriff Reece said in the post.