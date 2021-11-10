License of SC teacher who had marijuana gummies in prize box suspended

The teacher, identified as Victoria Farish Weiss, turned herself in on Friday, police said. (Lexington County Sheriff’s Department)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina State Board of Education has officially suspended the educator certificate of a second grade teacher who had marijuana gummies in her classroom prize box.

Victoria Weiss, a teacher in Lexington County, was arrested in September after a student in her class showed up to an after school program with a pack of marijuana gummies that looked like Sour Patch Kids.

The student asked for help opening the package and staff at the after school program became concerned. The student allegedly told staff that he picked the gummies after Weiss told him that his first pick, a pack of gummy worms, was no good. Investigators later learned that the gummy worms were cannabis candy as well. Other students had reportedly been told to trade out candies as well.

Weiss resigned from the school district in October.

The SC Board of Education said that based on the “serious nature of this allegation of misconduct, Ms. Weiss may pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students.”

As such, the board has summarily suspended her educator certificate “until a due process hearing is held and/or this matter is otherwise resolved.”