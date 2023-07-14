LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – The Lexington Police Department’s Chief Terrence Green is excited to announce that planning for the upcoming National Night Out event.

Sponsorships are now being accepted from local businesses, restaurants, and organizations who would like to participate in the community-focused event.

National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater. This is a free event and a great way to connect with Lexington’s local first responders and families.

LPD is also seeking out event sponsors, which are $250 each. Local businesses and organizations are asked to have activities, games, giveaways, and more at their booth areas.

For National Night Out, a dozen different restaurants are encouraged to provide tastes and refreshments. Restaurants providing food or drinks for the event will not pay a sponsorship fee.

This is a night of fun, food, games, rides, music, and more!