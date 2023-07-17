LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – The Lexington Police Department’s Chief Terrence Green is excited to announce that planning for the upcoming Fall Festival event.

Sponsorships are now being accepted from local businesses, restaurants, and organizations who would like to participate in the community-focused event.

Fall Festival Event will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater. This is a ticketed event that benefits our LPD Foundation. Those attending pay $5 each (3 years old and younger are free) and this covers everything offered at the event to include games, rides, food, music, and a costume contest with prizes in several different categories.

LPD is also seeking out event sponsors, which are $250 each. Local businesses and organizations are asked to have activities, games and giveaways to engage with local families.

Since this is a fall event, sponsors are encouraged to decorate and wear costumes for the occasion and will hold a contest for the best sponsor booth. The winner of the contest will win a complimentary sponsor to our most significant three annual events, including our LPD Foundation Golf Tournament, National Night Out, and the LPD Foundation Fall Festival.

This is a night of fun, food, games, rides, music, and more!