LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for 38-year-old Brian Lee Carlson.

The suspect is wanted, after he unlawfully presented himself as a police officer on June 7, 2023, while at a gas station at 500 West Main Street in Lexington.

According to LPD, Several hours after the incident, officers were dispatched to Murphy USA where they met with four victims who stated that a man, who was later identified as Brian Carlson, had been in the store at approximately 11:00 p.m. He was seen to be openly carrying a handgun, and there was a shiny object that looked like a badge on his belt beside the holstered firearm.

The reports also says, the victims stated that the man approached them in the gas station parking lot and accused one of them of stealing a can of beer. The victims, who believed the man was a law enforcement officer, complied with the questioning and a search of their vehicle.

During this incident, the man had his hand on the holstered handgun, which made the victims feel threatened and that they were not free to leave. After the vehicle was searched and no stolen beer was found, the man told the victims they could leave.

A warrant has been issued for Brian Carlson for Impersonating a Police Officer.

Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Mariah Tomaino at (803) 358-7271 or by email at mtomaino@lexsc.com.