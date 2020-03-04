Lexington Co. man shot girlfriend after she broke up with him, deputies say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – Lexington County deputies are searching for a Swansea man wanted in connection to the shooting of his girlfriend.

Investigators have obtained warrants for the arrest of Stanley Damond Phillips, 37, on charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.

“Detectives have pieced together a timeline of what happened between Phillips and his girlfriend Feb. 23,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Based on interviews and photographs, we believe Phillips shot his girlfriend with a handgun at the home they shared in the 1600 block of Sharon Church Road.”

The woman ended her relationship with Phillips right before the early morning shooting, according to Koon.

“The woman was shot in the upper body” Koon said. “Her injury is not life-threatening.”

Phillips left the scene of the shooting before deputies arrived, according to Koon. He’s since been seen numerous times in the southern end of Lexington County.

“Anyone who sees Phillips should call 911 right away,” Koon said. “We have multiple investigators out looking for him and having extra eyes and ears in our community will be a big help.”

Koon said tipsters who would rather remain anonymous can also call Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372 or click here.

