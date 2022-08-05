COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers should be aware of temporary lane closures with traffic shifts due to the Lewiston Road widening project.

Lane closures with traffic shifts will take place Monday August 8th-Friday, August 12th from 9 A.M. to 2:30 P.M.:

Temporary lane closure on Hereford Farm Road, ±400’ north of Columbia Road

Temporary lane closure in the southbound lane on Lewiston Road from William Few Parkway to the eastbound I-20 exit ramp to Lewiston Road (exit 190).

The ongoing, long-term closures will be the right lane, westbound I-20 exist ramp to Lewiston Road (exit 190) which will be closed for several months.

Drivers are expected to experience delays; however, if possible, drivers are asked to take an alternative route.