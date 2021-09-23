Less than 100 incidents ‘devious lick’ challenges reported at Aiken County schools; none reported in Allendale County

The “devious licks” trend, as it’s known on social media, had resulted in students stealing items from their schools, or, in some cases, literally ripping off fixtures of their school’s bathrooms, according to educators in districts across the country. (Getty Images)

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The “devious licks” trend on social media is making its way to schools across the river in South Carolina.

Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence issued a warning recently about the challenge. “Administrators are currently investigating theft and damage at many of our schools, your schools, what the social media challenge does not tell you is that these actions could result in infractions that are designated as larceny and severe vandalism,” he said on social media.

NewsChannel 6 has learned of the number of incidents at schools recently reported in Aiken County schools. Most of them are at the high school level.

High Schools – 20 incidents

Middle Schools – 60 incidents

Elementary Schools – 1 incident

“Each of which could result in the placement of students into our alternative education program, restitution payments, and charges with law enforcement parents,” Laurence added. You’re asked to discuss the consequences with your student(s).

Meanwhile, the Allendale County Schools have no reported incidents. But school leaders told Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk that there will be consequences if students are found to be participating in the challenge.

TikTok has removed “devious licks” content and redirecting hashtags and search results to its guidelines to “Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok’s top priority,” it posted in a tweet.