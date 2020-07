(CNN) – Lego and Nintendo are celebrating the 80’s with their new Lego set that recreated a 1980’s Nintendo Entertainment System all out of Lego bricks.

If this looks familiar you’re an 80’s kid! The set includes more than 2600 pieces and features an homage to Super Mario.

With this collection, you can build all the original parts of the console from controllers to the retro TV, which has a screen that actually scrolls.

It runs for about $230.