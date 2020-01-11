Lego Convention heads back to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Lego Convention is in the Garden City.

LEGO BrickUniverse, Professional LEGO Artist Paul Hetherington from Canada, Professional LEGO Artist Jonathan Lopes from San Diego, Professional LEGO Artist Rocco Buttliere from Chicago, local LEGO hobbyists, LEGO fans of all ages will be at the Augusta Convention Center.

LEGO BrickUniverse features massive life-sized LEGO displays including, more than 40 world landmarks build to-scale from LEGO, beautiful original paintings built entirely from LEGO, and tons of more including castles, trains, and cities. Additionally, professional LEGO artists from around the country will be at the event.

The fun takes place Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.

Tickets at $15 online and $18 at the door.

Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes joined Good Morning Augusta Weekends anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about what you can expect.