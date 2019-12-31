Legal marriage age raised, and other laws new to Georgia in 2020

Atlanta (WJBF) – As the new year dawns, a new set of laws will go into effect for 2020 in Georgia starting Janurary 1st, according to Atlanta Bureau Chief Archith Sheshadri.

The controversial “Heartbeat Bill” that has undergone multiple legal challenges will not go into effect after a federal judge blocked the bill after several lawsuits were filed following its passage in the Georgia Assembly.

One law that did pass the 2019 legislative session effectively raised the legal marriage age with parental consent from 16-years-old to 17.

Also new for the 2020 legislative year is a law that allows HOPE scholarship recipients to qualify 10 years after graduating high school and provides exceptions to students who also serve in the military.

Georgians will also get a generous tax break for college tuition, doubling the current state tax deduction.

In business legislation, the state will have a new business court system in order to manage contract disputes and copyright violations.

Also new to healthcare in Georgia in 2020 via legislation, patients will have easier access to certain medication and easier access to prescriptions. All genetic counselors will come into the purview of the law and must be licensed by the state before providing services.

A new law will also revise the criteria used by tax assessors to determine property values.

For a complete list of all Georgia legislation passing into law in 2020, visit the Office of the Governor’s website, where all 2019 legislation by Gov. Kemp is listed and detailed.

