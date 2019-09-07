Le Chat Noir presents: “Bobby is Dead” coming to Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – “Bobby is Dead” -A play about love, lust and getting shot in the head-is a sweet story about love between friends, family and potential mates.

It is also a very slick, dark-ish comedy. Bobby loves Annie, Annie loves Dan, Dan loves his sister Elizabeth (in an ok way) (we think) whose last boyfriend disappeared.

Chris has so many emotions they’re hard to explain. In the course of a single evening we set everyone’s’ love lives straight, resolve relationships and bury Bobby.

Actresses Andrea Collins and Courtney Danielle Westman stopped by Television Park to discuss the dark comedy only on Good Morning Augusta Weekends.

