Lawmakers learn about plan for first responder addiction clinic in Augusta

We now have new information about the plan to turn a former church property into an addiction treatment clinic. The neighborhood has fought the change for years, with support from Augusta Commissioners.

The Hale Foundation has been unsuccessful with previous plans in large part because of the location. There is a Richmond County Technical Career Magnet and Augusta Tech are on one side of the property. On the other side, is the Green Meadows neighborhood. People who live there describe it as quiet and they have concerns about a recovery clinic nextdoor.

Now, The Hale Foundation is working with lawmakers on a new focus. They want to turn the property at 3042 Eagle Drive in South Augusta into an addiction recovery center specifically for first responders.

The Hale Foundation invited state and local lawmakers to learn more about their new plan. While at the meeting, they also heard from Patrick Cullinan who is a career public safety officer

“Throughout my career of EMS, fire and law enforcement, I had a lot of traumatic events that I experienced and one of the things I had an issue with was asking for help. I didn’t want to be labeled as ‘weak.’ I didn’t want my coworkers to think I couldn’t do the job,” Cullinan explains.

Cullinan says he started to self- medicate with alcohol and his mental health struggles continued to get worse.

“I crossed a line that I never thought I would cross and I became suicidal,” Cullinan says.

Finally, he asked for help and has been sober for 16 years thanks in large part to a treatment program. Even though the program helped save his life, he says there were areas in which it fell short.

“They were able to treat my substance abuse, but a lot of my traumatic stuff, shootings that I had been involved in other things, just the cumulative stuff I’ve dealt with over the years, went untreated,” Cullinan explains.

Cullinan supports an addiction treatment clinic for first responders in Augusta and so does State Representative Jodi Lott who was at the Hale Foundation’s meeting for local and state lawmakers.

“That’s just a special group of people that needs something that’s a little more individualized so we are eager to tell this story and to show this property, which is already laid out perfectly for such a thing,” Rep. Lott says.

Most people who live in the Green Meadows neighborhood nextdoor to the site disagree. They do not think the area is suited for this kind of facility. For years, neighbors have expressed their strong concerns about traffic, safety and property values.

“A place like this next to a subdivision, the people will lose 17% of their property values, just like that,” one neighbor said at a town hall style meeting.

Another big hold up for neighbors related to traffic is the entrance and exit. Currently, the only way to get in and out of the facility is at the dead end of the Green Meadows neighborhood. The Hale Foundation is looking into what it would take to get another entrance on the other side of the property. It is likely they will need government approval at the state and local level to make that happen.

Representative Lott says once they have more of the specifics sorted out about their plan to help first responders, they will work with the neighbors to find a solution that works for all parties involved.

“This is much needed,” Cullinan says. “First responders deal with stuff that civilians don’t deal with so I’m excited that we could possibly come to our city.”

The Hale Foundation emphasizes they are still in the early planning stages of this plan to help first responders and they are working on sorting out the details now.