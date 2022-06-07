NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta Department of Public Safety is on scene near Stanton Drive and West Woodlawn Avenue today after serving a search warrant at a residence there.

A spokesperson says that they were working with an area task force in serving the warrant and that one person was detained during the operation.

Charges, according to the NADPS, are pending the results of the search warrant, as investigators continue their efforts at the premises.

While no shots were fired, according to the NADPS, flashbangs or stun grenades were deployed.

There are no injuries reported in the operation.