Law enforcement, family searching for 3 teens

RICHMOND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Family and law enforcement in Richmond County need your help locating three missing teens.

Kambria Rundell, 15, was last seen on Friday, August 20 around 7:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Bell Drive. Kambria is possibly with 15-year-old Bria Parrish and 14-year-old Joshua Dixon, who are also reported missing, as well.

Authorities say they are unsure what the teens were wearing when they were last seen, but each took a bag of clothing with them.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Kambria, Bria, or Joshua, call Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or (706) 821-1080.